Aegean Signs Airbus MOU

Photo: Aegean Airlines has signed an MOU for 30 Airbus A320neo Family jets. (Photo Airbus)

Greek carrier Aegean Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus for 30 A320neo Family aircraft. The deals comprises 20 A320neos and ten A321neos, with Aegean retaining the right to upgrade some of the A320neos to the larger A321neo. The airline is also expected to acquire a “significant number” of A320neo Family jets from lessors.

Eftichios Vassilakis, Vice-Chairman of Aegean Airlines, remakred: “Aegean’s decision to select the latest generation Airbus A320neo Family follows an intense and exhaustive evaluation to determine the best aircraft for Aegean’s growth and long-term success. These aircraft will be key for us to pursue our mission of providing services of high standards for our passengers on short and medium haul services.”

The carrier says it has also taken options on 12 additional aircraft and expects to sign the final purchase agreement, valued at $5bn at list prices, in June.

Dimitrios Gerogiannis, Aegean’s CEO, commented: “We have worked diligently over more than 12 months, across different teams within Aegean to structure as well as to evaluate the proposals of the two candidate manufacturers, before selecting Airbus. Our goal was to optimise support conditions but also to set a new starting point for the design of the aircraft’s future exploitation. The technology in these aircraft is excellent. But this is available to many operators. It only becomes a competitive advantage thanks to our people, their skills, cooperation and ethos which should allow us to differentiate ourselves and excel once more.”

The Star Alliance member currently operates 46 Airbus aircraft, consisting of 37 A320s, eight A321s and a single A319.

Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, added: “The commonality these aircraft offer along with lowest operating costs, longest range and a more spacious cabin make the A320neo Family the best choice for growing airlines such as Aegean.”