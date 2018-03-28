Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Hahn Air Heads to Palma

Published: March 28th, 2018

Photo: Hahn Air will link Dusseldorf and Palma this summer using a Cessna Citation Sovereign. (Photo Hahn Air)

 

German carrier Hahn Air is introducing a new weekly service from Dusseldorf (DUS) to Palma (PMI) this summer.  The flight, which departs DUS at 7.15pm on a Friday and returns at 4.45pm on Sunday, will start in May and be operated by one of the firm’s Cessna Citation Sovereign business jets.

“We’re incredibly proud to be adding another European destination with Palma de Mallorca and thereby offering our passengers another attractive holiday destination,” says Daniel Rudas, General Manager & COO of Hahn Air Lines.

The new route joins Hahn Air’s original scheduled service connecting Dusseldorf and Luxembourg.

Day Flight Number Route Local time Aircraft type
Friday HR220 DUS-PMI 1915-2130 Cessna Citation Sovereign
Sunday HR221 PMI-DUS 1645-1900 Cessna Citation Sovereign

 

