Hahn Air Heads to Palma

Photo: Hahn Air will link Dusseldorf and Palma this summer using a Cessna Citation Sovereign. (Photo Hahn Air)

German carrier Hahn Air is introducing a new weekly service from Dusseldorf (DUS) to Palma (PMI) this summer. The flight, which departs DUS at 7.15pm on a Friday and returns at 4.45pm on Sunday, will start in May and be operated by one of the firm’s Cessna Citation Sovereign business jets.

“We’re incredibly proud to be adding another European destination with Palma de Mallorca and thereby offering our passengers another attractive holiday destination,” says Daniel Rudas, General Manager & COO of Hahn Air Lines.

The new route joins Hahn Air’s original scheduled service connecting Dusseldorf and Luxembourg.