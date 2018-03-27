Qantas Connects Australia-UK Non-stop

Photo: Qantas is the first carrier to link Australia with the UK non-stop. (Photo Qantas)

Qantas launched the first ever non-stop flight from Australia to the UK on March 24. Flight QF9 departed Perth, Western Australia, on Saturday evening, touching down in London at 5am on Sunday morning, covering the 9,000+ miles (15,000km+) in just over 17hrs.

Captain Lisa Norman was part of a team of four on the flight deck during the inaugural service, which was operated by the airline’s fourth Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, VH-ZND (c/n 63390). More than 200 passengers were on board the 236-seat aircraft for the first flight.

Among the passengers was Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce, who remarked: “This is a truly historic flight that opens up a new era of travel. For the first time, Australia and Europe have a direct air link. The original Kangaroo Route from Australia to London was named for the seven stops it made over four days back in 1947. Now we can do it in a single leap.

“The response to the flight has been amazing, both for the attention it’s received since we announced it and the bookings we’ve seen coming in. It’s great for Australian tourism, for business travellers and for people visiting friends and family on both sides of the world.”

The daily flight originates in Melbourne, flying to Perth and then on to London. It replaces the previous Melbourne-Dubai-London service that operated under the QF9 flight number.

The route is the third longest commercial service currently in operation and the airline has teamed up with the University of Sydney and its consulting chef Neil Perry to create an onboard menu designed to aid the body’s battle with jetlag.

Joyce added: “This is hands-down the most comfortable aircraft that Qantas has ever put in the sky. Boeing designed the Dreamliner with features to reduce jetlag, turbulence and noise. We’ve taken that a step further with our cabin design, giving passengers more space in every class as well as bigger entertainment screens and more personal storage.

Qantas has relocated all its international and domestic operations into a single terminal at Perth and opened a new international transit lounge, featuring “jetlag reducing” lighting as well as pre-flight stretching classes. The airline has also adjusted the timing of some domestic services into Perth so that passengers from Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane can join the flight to London.