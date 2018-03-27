Vietnamese Start-up Selects Airbus

Photo: Artist’s impression of how Bamboo Airways’ Airbus A321neos will look once deliveries start in 2022. (Photo Airbus)

Vietnam’s FLC Group, one of the country’s largest conglomerates with interests in financial investments, real estate and mining, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Airbus for up to 24 A321neo aircraft in a deal potentially valued at $3bn. It is planning to use the new jets for future operations by start-up carrier Bamboo Airways.

The new airline is set to start services in 2019 with aircraft on lease from third-party lessors until its new A321neo start to be delivered from 2022. Initially, Bamboo Airways will focus on linking international markets to Vietnamese leisure destinations, as well as on selected domestic routes.

Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the FLC Group, remarked: “After evaluating carefully the competing products, FLC Group and Bamboo Airways have selected the A321neo as the most efficient option for new operation. The A321neo will enable us to combine comfort, efficiency and the right capacity for our planned services, which will primarily serve fast growing leisure markets in Vietnam.”