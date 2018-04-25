Airbus A321LR Proves its Credentials

Photo: The A321LR test aircraft is shown at Mahé in the Seychelles islands ahead of its record-breaking flight to Toulouse, France – which covered a total distance of 4,750 nautical miles in 11 hours. (Photo Airbus)

European manufacturer Airbus has provided an update on the A321LR flight development programme including details of the type’s impressive long-haul capabilities. The prototype, D-AVZO- (c/n 7877), has successfully completed the longest flight by any single-aisle jet airliner with a record-breaking journey from Mahé in the Seychelles non-stop to Toulouse, France – a distance of 4,750nm (8,797km). The trip was part of the A321LR’s 100-hour flight test and certification programme. To make the trial as realistic as possible while evaluating the aircraft’s cabin systems, the aircraft carried 163 human heat replicating dummy passengers, in addition to its 16-member test crew.

Jim Fawcett, Airbus Flight Test Engineer, remarked: “The A321LR has now completed 15 test flights and it is an excellent aircraft that keeps its promises in terms of flight behaviour, passenger comfort and fuel consumption.”

Airbus says the A321LR is on track to enter service later this year and will feature a new door configuration that enables up to 240 passengers to be accommodated in what Airbus claims to be the widest single-aisle fuselage flying today. The record-breaking flight followed hot weather testing that was undertaken at Sharjah International Airport in the United Arab Emirates.