Engine Inspections Ordered After Fatality

Photo: Southwest Technical Operations Team performs detailed ultrasonic inspections of engine blades. (Photo Southwest Airlines)

An Emergency Airworthiness Directive (AD) has been issued to owners and operators of CFM56-7B engines after a passenger was killed following an engine failure during a flight over the USA. Southwest Airlines flight 1380 from New York/LaGuardia to Dallas/Love Field, diverted to Philadelphia on April 17, after the crew reported issues with the number one engine and damage to the fuselage. Investigators determined a fractured fan blade led to the engine inlet cowl disintegrating and puncturing the fuselage.

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) statement on April 20 reported: “Debris penetrated the fuselage causing loss of pressurisation and prompting an emergency descent. Although the airplane landed safely, there was one passenger fatality.”

All CFM56-7B operators are required to “perform a one-time ultrasonic inspection (USI) of all 24-fan blade dovetail concave and convex sides to detect cracking”, within 20 days of receiving the AD.

The FAA added: “Fan blade failure due to cracking, if not addressed, could result in an engine in-flight shutdown (IFSD), uncontained release of debris, damage to the engine, damage to the airplane, and possible airplane decompression.”

Flight 1380 was being operated by 17-year-old Boeing 737-7H4 N772SW (c/n 27880) and had 144 passengers and five crew on board.

It was the second such incident in as many years for Southwest. One of the Texas-based low-cost carrier’s 737-700s suffered an uncontained failure over the Gulf of Mexico in 2016 and was forced to make an emergency landing at Pensacola, Florida. That incident prompted the FAA to order USIs of certain CFM56 engines.

Southwest confirmed its existing maintenance programme “meets or exceeds all the requirements specified” in the latest AD. It has pledged to accelerate its inspection programme which has resulted in a “minimal” number of its 4,000 daily scheduled services being cancelled.

Flight 1380 passenger Jennifer Riordan, 42, died from blunt impact trauma of the head, neck and torso, a spokesman for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health said. The last recorded US passenger airline fatalities occurred in the 2009 crash of a Colgan Air Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 near Buffalo, New York.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement: “The entire Southwest Airlines Family is devastated and extends its deepest, heartfelt sympathy to the customers, employees, family members and loved ones affected by this tragic event.