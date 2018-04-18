First BBJ MAX 8 Handed Over

Photo: The first BBJ MAX 8 business jetliner is seen outside of the BBJ headquarters in Seattle. (Photo Boeing/Craig Larsen)

Boeing Business Jets has celebrated the handover of the first BBJ MAX 8 aeroplane. The aircraft, N329BJ (c/n 61329), has been flown to an undisclosed completion centre to be fitted with an auxiliary fuel tank enabling its new owner to fly up to 6,640nm (12,297km) in a standard configuration.

Greg Laxton, Head of Boeing Business Jets, commented: “We are excited to see the first BBJ MAX come to life and fly through its development milestones. In the past few weeks the aeroplane has achieved factory rollout, its maiden flight on March 15, completed all the necessary certifications and now undergoes the final part of its build before being handed over to its new owner.”

Customers from around the world have so far placed orders for nearly 20 BBJ MAXs across all three models: the BBJ MAX 7, BBJ MAX 8 and BBJ MAX 9. The first customer delivery is set for later this year.