First Embraer E2 Delivered to Widerøe

Photo: Widerøe has taken delivery of the first Embraer E190-E2 (Key-James Ronayne)

Norwegian regional carrier Widerøe has taken delivery of the first Embraer E190-E2. The aircraft was handed over at the manufacturer’s São José dos Campos facility on April 4, in front of VIPs, media from around the globe and Embraer employees, the latter putting on a dance to mark the presentation of the key to the airline’s senior executives.

Widerøe CEO Stein Nilsen said: “The E190-E2 is an impressive aircraft. It is the ideal airplane for Widerøe as we introduce jets for the first time in the company’s 84-year history. I am convinced our passengers are going to love the cabin, our operations people are going to embrace the new technology, while our financial collaborators will appreciate the economics the aircraft permits.”

The jet, LN-WEA (c/n 20009), is the first of three Widerøe has firm orders for. The second aircraft is due for delivery in May with the third following in June. Widerøe’s E2s are configured in a high-density 114-seat single class layout with a 29in pitch. Every seat has a tablet holder and high voltage power outlet and the aircraft has been prepared for high-speed internet.

The maiden E2 will touch down in Norway for the first time on April 12 in Bergen, with the first commercial flight scheduled for the morning of April 24, from Bergen to Tromsø.

John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said: “This is a historic day for the E-Jets programme and for Embraer. I’m honoured that Widerøe – such a respected and experienced airline – is our launch operator.”