First MAX for SCAT Airlines

Photo: Kazakh carrier, SCAT Airlines has taken delivery of the first of its six Boeing 737 MAX 8s. (Photo Boeing)

Kazakh carrier, SCAT Airlines has taken delivery of the first of six Boeing 737 MAX 8s that will form part of its fleet and services expansion programme.

The jet, UP-B3720 (c/n 61737), was handed over at the company’s Seattle Delivery Center, Boeing Field on March 28. The variant is expected to achieve double-digit improvements in fuel efficiency and environmental performance compared with the carrier’s current fleet of Classic 737s. SCAT announced the order at the 2017 Dubai Airshow, in a deal valued at $674m, which also included purchase rights for five more examples.

Vladimir Denisov, President of SCAT Airlines, commented: “Last year SCAT celebrated its 20th anniversary and it is very symbolic that we are entering a year of adulthood with a purchase of the newest aircraft model. We are confident that the acquisition of these 737 MAX 8s will not only raise the level of customer service on our airline, but they will also give a new momentum to the development of the aviation industry in Kazakhstan.”

In other MAX-related news, Boeing is celebrating another programme milestone having handed over the 100th 737 MAX just ten months after delivering the maiden example to Malaysian low-cost carrier, Malindo Air, on May 16, 2017. The 100th jet, C-FSIQ (c/n 61216), joined Air Canada’s fleet on March 28, and is the third example from an order for 61 737 MAXs, consisting of 49 MAX 8s and 12 MAX 9s. The Canadian flag carrier is expecting to receive another 16 aircraft this year with the remaining 43 jets being delivered between 2019 and 2021.