Hi Fly Goes A380

Photo: Hi Fly will take delivery of its first A380 later this year. (Hi Fly)

Portuguese ACMI charter specialist Hi Fly has unveiled plans to acquire its first Airbus A380. The Rolls-Royce Trent 900-powered example is due to enter service in the middle of this year and will be configured in a 471-seat, three-class layout. This consists of 399 in Economy, while the upper deck will feature 12 First and 60 Business Class seats.

“It’s a very proud moment for Hi Fly,” the Lisbon-based carrier’s president Paulo Mirpuri remarked. “The A380 is the largest and most advanced airliner flying today and certainly the aircraft of choice for the most discerning air travellers. This acquisition has been part of our company’s plans for a while. We are extremely happy to welcome the first A380 to our fleet.”

Hi Fly revealed the incoming aircraft will also be equipped with “state-of-the-art technology and truly luxurious cabin interiors”, including a Panasonic CX2 IFE system.

The acquisition makes Hi Fly the fourth European operator of the super jumbo – after Air France, British Airways, and Lufthansa – and the first in Portugal.