Jet Airways Expands MAX Commitment

Indian international carrier Jet Airways has concluded a deal to purchase a further 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The deal, which is valued at $8.7bn, adds to the 75 MAXs – later adjusted to 54 jets – ordered at the Dubai Airshow on November 9, 2015: although the airline hasn’t indicated which variant of the single-aisle jet it has selected. This latest order will support Jet Airways’ plans for expansion of both its international and domestic network and is scheduled to take delivery of its first 737 MAX (from the original order) later this year.

Vinay Dube, Chief Executive Officer, Jet Airways commented: “Our new order for an additional 75 737 MAX aircraft will allow us to deliver a differentiated and world-class customer experience to our guests. This additional purchase re-emphasises our trust and confidence in Boeing and, also reaffirms our commitment to operate extremely modern, reliable and fuel-efficient airliners in out fleet. Jet Airways’ partnership with Boeing goes back 25 years ever since the airline was conceived and took to the skies. This latest deal underscores our commitment to the growth and sustainability of the Indian aviation market.”