Jota Adds Freighters

Published: April 25th, 2018

Photo: Jota Aviation has added its first BAe 146-300QT Frieghter. (Photo Jota Aviation)

 

Jota Aviation has taken delivery of its maiden British Aerospace (BAe) 146-300QT freighter.  The aircraft, G-JOTE (c/n E3182), is one of four examples being acquired from ASL Airlines Spain under a multi-million-pound deal which, the London/Southend-based carrier said will “substantially increase its market share and position the company as a market leader in the cargo charter sector.”

Jota’s head of commercial, Mike Sessions, commented: “These aircraft bridge the gap perfectly between ATR 72 and older BAe ATPs in the cargo role, and 737s.  Offering these unique freighter aircraft to the market, we are able to deliver a load that is more voluminous and heavier, faster and more efficient than that offered by smaller aviation cargo companies.  Introducing dedicated freighter aircraft will save customers valuable time, give us a wider scope of opportunities and provide more diversity in our business, keeping us busy throughout the seasons.”

The first aircraft is expected to enter service on June 1 and will be joined by the remaining three examples later this year.  They will be available for long- or short-term contracts, ACMI for other cargo operators or ad hoc charters, operating under Jota’s AOC.

