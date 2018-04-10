More E-Jets for Belavia

Photo: Belavia has agreed to lease three Embraer E195s and two E175s from NAC. (Photo Embraer)

Belarusian national carrier Belavia has agreed to lease three Embraer E195s and two E175s from Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC). The five aircraft come from NAC’s existing order book with the Brazilian manufacturer.

Delivery of the first three jets – two E195s and a single E175 – is expected in April 2019 with the two remaining airframes following in December 2019 and April 2020.

Belavia currently operates two E195s and two E175s with a single example of each, from an order announced at last summer’s Paris Air Show, due to be added to the fleet imminently.

“The medium-haul… E175 and E195 are placed between a capacious Boeing 737 and a small CRJ in the Belavia fleet,” explained Anatoly Gusarov, the General Director of Belavia. “The additional aircraft are in line with the enlargement of Belavia’s… network in order to satisfy passenger demand.”

Martin Møller, Chairman of NAC, remarked: “We are delighted to further extend our partnership with Belavia on the placement of five additional new aircraft. We endorse Belavia for their strong leadership in regional aviation and look forward to continuously doing our best to support our valued customer for many more years to come.”

Martyn Holmes, Vice President Europe, Russia, Central Asia & Leasing, Embraer Commercial Aviation, added: “At Embraer we’re impressed with Belavia’s continued growth. Together with key lessor, NAC, our relationship with Belavia is helping them expand their network and frequencies with the E-Jet family.”