Qatar Lines Up More 777Fs

Photo: Qatar Airways has signed an LOI for five more Boeing 777Fs. (Photo Boeing)

Qatar Airways has signed a letter of intent (LOI) for five Boeing 777 Freighters, valued at $1.7bn at list prices. The LOI was signed during a ceremony attended by Qatari Minister of Finance and Qatar Airways Chairman Ali Sharif Al Emadi, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker and Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister on April 10.

“The addition of five 777 Freighters is a significant moment for our cargo division,” said Al Baker. “As the world’s third-largest cargo operator, Qatar Airways continues to invest in fleet expansion. This transaction will be a reinforcement of our confidence in Boeing to continue to deliver an outstanding product that meets our exacting standards. We expect no less than perfection, and we are confident that Boeing will continue to deliver that.”

Qatar Airways currently operates 13 777Fs and recently added two 747-8Fs.

McAllister remarked: “We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Qatar Airways and we value their business and the positive impact on Boeing, our employees, suppliers and communities. We are honoured that one of the world’s leading international cargo carriers recognises the unmatched capabilities of the 777 Freighter to continue to lift their growing freight operations.”