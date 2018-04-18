Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 Problems Continue

Photo: Virgin Atlantic Airways and Air New Zealand are among the airlines affected by the extra inspections requested by Rolls-Royce on their Dreamliner Trent 1000 engines. (Photo Boeing)

Engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has increased the frequency of inspections on the troubled Trent 1000s that power some Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Ongoing inspections and testing on the 380 engines affected has led to the company’s decision regarding the durability of the Trent 1000 Package C compressor.

Rolls-Royce’s latest statement says the additional check-ups will be supported by service management and flight operations guidance to airlines, which will be issued by airworthiness authorities.

The manufacturer says the new regime will lead to additional disruption for its customers – it doesn’t impact on operators of Trent 1000 Package B or Trent 1000 TEN engines – and it is provisioning between £450m and £550m to fix the problem.

Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce, commented: “Our focus is on supporting our customers and doing all we can to minimise any impact on their operations. We sincerely regret the disruption this will cause, and we are working around the clock to ensure we return each engine to full service as soon as possible.” Meanwhile, Boeing issued its own statement saying about 25% of the total 787 fleet is powered by the Tren1000 Package C engine variant. An existing EASA Airworthiness Directive for the Package C engine requires inspections of an intermediate pressure compressor blade at certain flight cycles. The blade will be replaced if a durability issue is found.