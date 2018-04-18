Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Transatlantic Launch for Primera Air

Published: April 18th, 2018

Photo: Primoera Air Airbus A321neo takes-off on a pre-delivery test flight from Hamburg. (Photo Airbus)

 

Low-fare Nordic carrier Primera Air has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321neo at a ceremony held at the manufacturer’s Hamburg, Germany facility.  The aircraft, OY-PAA (c/n 8145), is the first of three it is leasing from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), and the trio will be joined by five further jets, bringing the carrier’s neo fleet to eight by the end of the year.  In the latter batch, also being operated under leases, the airline will receive two A321LRs, the long-range variant.

Primera Air says it has configured its aircraft in a two-class layout with 16 premium and 182 economy seats and is planning to deploy them in the UK and France to operate transatlantic flights to destinations in North America.

 

