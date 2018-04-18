Zenith Welcomes Third Learjet 75

Photo: Biggin Hill-based Zenith Aviation has taken delivery of the first of two new Learjet 75s, G-ZNTJ (c/n 45-562). (Photo Zenith Aviation)

Biggin Hill-based Zenith Aviation has taken delivery of the first of two new Learjet 75s, G-ZNTJ (c/n 45-562). The aircraft was delivered to its new home over the Easter weekend, with the second airframe set to follow in late April.

Zenith ordered the extra aircraft after its original pair of Learjet 75s – G-ZNTH and G-USHA – proved extremely popular with its clients.

Stuart Mulholland, Managing Director of Zenith Aviation commented: “We’re delighted to welcome a third Learjet75 into our fleet; 2018 is an exciting year for us and the sky is the limit with these new arrivals. Our existing Learjet 75s have exceeded our wildest expectations in the level of activity generated so we are hoping that the new aircraft can maintain this trend. Our business is synonymous with the Learjet brand and the Lear’ 75 is the latest iteration of this iconic design. We are certainly interested in expanding our offering and going from strength to strength.”