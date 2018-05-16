Airliner World – Job Opportunity

Could you play a major role in the growing success story of the leading commercial aviation publication Airliner World? This is your chance.

We are seeking an assistant editor to help us in the next stage of Airliner World’s development as we continue to build on our strong brand and gain more readers and plaudits from both enthusiasts and the aviation industry.

Based at Key Publishing’s offices in Stamford, Lincolnshire, this is a full-time role. You will assist editor Craig West in writing, compiling and editing articles on all aspects of the commercial aviation scene – past, present and future – as well as helping to source top-quality imagery and contributors.

The successful candidate will be bursting with ideas for interesting and exciting features. It is a challenging and demanding role, but the rewards include the chance to travel the world to cover the biggest and most important stories in commercial aviation today. You will need to be an aviation enthusiast with a sound working knowledge of the industry and will have travelled to pursue your aeronautical interests.

Ideally, you will already be an experienced journalist with an understanding of regular production schedules within a small editorial team, but candidates without this background who can demonstrate excellent potential will be considered.

This is an outstanding opportunity to join Europe’s foremost specialist aviation magazine publisher. Benefits include 25 holiday days per year plus a company pension scheme.

To apply, please send a full CV and covering letter explaining why you are the right person for the job to: Craig West, Editor, Airliner World, PO Box 100, Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 1XQ or email craig.west@keypublishing.com

The closing date is July 13, 2018.

Key Publishing is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applications from all sections of the community. All applicants will be invited to interview based on merit.