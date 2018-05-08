American Grows Regional Fleet

Photo: American has signed firm orders for 15 Bombardier CRJ900s and 15 Embraer 175s. (Photo Bombardier)

American Airlines has signed firm orders for new jets with both Embraer and Bombardier.

The carrier’s deal with the Brazilian OEM is for 15 E175s and is valued at $705m. Deliveries are scheduled for 2019 and the aircraft will be operated by the airline’s wholly owned subsidiary, Envoy.

“We are thrilled that the E175 continues to be the right solution for American,” said Charlie Hillis, vice president, Sales & Marketing, North America, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “This is American’s fourth order for the E175 since 2013 and their repeat order demonstrates how well the aircraft serves their business needs and the confidence they have in our platform.”

The aircraft, will be configured with a total of 76 seats, consisting 12 in first class and 64 in the main cabin.

American’s deal with Bombardier covers 15 CRJ900s and is valued at approximately $719m. PSA Airlines will operate the new aircraft on American’s behalf, with the first delivery scheduled for the second quarter of 2019. The dual-class, 76-seat jets will feature Bombardier’s new Atmosphère cabin and include 12 first class seats.

Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said: “We are pleased with American’s continued confidence in Bombardier and the CRJ900 aircraft. This order is a testament to the tremendous value that the CRJ Series provides to airlines in the North American regional market. With its outstanding economics and new cabin design, the CRJ900 continues to offer unique revenue growth opportunities, while delivering the most modern regional jet cabin features in line with today’s trends and requirements.”