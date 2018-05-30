Another Order for Ryanair

Ryanair has extended its outstanding commitments with Boeing after firming up purchase options for another 25 737 MAX 8s. The aircraft, which will be configured in the high-density ‘Gamechanger’ layout, were previously attributed to an unidentified customer on the US manufacturer’s website.
Neil Sorahan, Ryanair’s CFO, said: “The Gamechanger has eight more seats than our current 189-seat 737-800NG and incorporates the latest technology engines and winglets, which reduce fuel consumption and noise emissions, ensuring we remain Europe’s greenest, cleanest airline and lowest-cost airline.”
The latest deal, valued at $3bn at current list prices, increases the Irish low-cost carrier’s firm order to 135 aircraft, the first of which is due for delivery in spring 2019.