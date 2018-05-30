Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Another Order for Ryanair

Published: May 30th, 2018

Photo: Ryanair has exercised a further 25 purchase options for the Boeing 737 MAX 8. (Boeing)

 

Ryanair has extended its outstanding commitments with Boeing after firming up purchase options for another 25 737 MAX 8s.  The aircraft, which will be configured in the high-density ‘Gamechanger’ layout, were previously attributed to an unidentified customer on the US manufacturer’s website.

Neil Sorahan, Ryanair’s CFO, said: “The Gamechanger has eight more seats than our current 189-seat 737-800NG and incorporates the latest technology engines and winglets, which reduce fuel consumption and noise emissions, ensuring we remain Europe’s greenest, cleanest airline and lowest-cost airline.”

The latest deal, valued at $3bn at current list prices, increases the Irish low-cost carrier’s firm order to 135 aircraft, the first of which is due for delivery in spring 2019.

