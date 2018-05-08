Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Avion Express Boosts Fleet

Published: May 8th, 2018

Photo: Avion Express has acquired two Airbus A321s from AviaAM Leasing. The two jets will fly for Thomas Cook Airlines this summer. (Photo Avion Express)

 

ACMI specialist Avion Express has signed a six-year lease deal with AviaAM Leasing for two Airbus A321s.  Both aircraft, LY-VEC (c/n 3267) and LY-VED (c/n 3334), will fly for Thomas Cook Airlines during the summer season.

“As Avion Express expands, enhancing its position as a forward-thinking market leader, we hope to further strengthen this partnership and implement our future projects with the support from AviaAM Leasing,” said Darius Kajokas, CEO of Avion Express.

The airline’s fleet will grow to 18 A320 Family aircraft during 2018, 12 of which will operate with Thomas Cook Airlines this summer.

