Baltic Breakthrough

Photo: Riga-based airBaltic has placed a firm order for 30 CS300s, with options for a further 30 examples. (Bombardier)

Latvian carrier airBaltic has signed an agreement to acquire up to 60 Bombardier C Series. The deal, announced on May 28, includes a firm order for 30 CS300s, along with a further 30 options. The incoming aircraft, valued at almost $5.9bn if all purchase rights are exercised, are in addition to the 20 examples the Riga-based airline already has on order, eight of which are now in service.

“As an early adopter of the C Series, we took a forward-looking decision on advanced technology to support our turnaround plan leading to sustainable profitability,” airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss remarked. “Today we are benefiting from the most fuel-efficient small single-aircraft. With demonstrated fuel savings of more than 22% the aircraft plays vital role in maintaining our operating cost at a low level. In 2017, we experienced outstanding growth and showed the world the unique capabilities and comfort of this innovative aircraft. We successfully executed our fleet modernization strategy, and are excited to further grow our fleet up to 80 CS300 aircraft while phasing out our other aircraft types in the next three years.”

The CEO added: “We are now commencing the implementation of the next phase of our business strategy – Destination 2025, which foresees airBaltic expanding the map of our operations. A critical part of this new strategy is the introduction of a larger and exclusive fleet of all-CS300 aircraft, which are the most suitable aircraft for the markets in which we operate.”

The incoming jets – due for delivery from the fourth quarter of 2019 – are a key element of the carrier’s new business plan, Destination 2025. This builds on its previous strategy, Horizon 2021, and is expected to see the airline develop its route network from all three Baltic states – Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft president Fred Cromer added: “As the C Series aircraft program continues to gain market acceptance, this significant reorder from our CS300 launch operator is a strong testimony to the aircraft’s exceptional in-service performance. Furthermore, we are proud that the CS300 has helped airBaltic maintain its position as one of the world’s most punctual airlines. The C Series aircraft is at the forefront in the small single-aisle market, and airBaltic played a key role in demonstrating its value. In the last 18 months, we have witnessed airBaltic’s growing leadership in the market, and we wish the airline further success with its expanded CS300 fleet.”