Bombardier Donates Prototype C Series

Photo: The third flight test vehicle (FTV3) making its maiden flight on March 3, 2014. This aircraft is being donated by Bombardier Commercial Aircraft to École Nationale d’Aérotechnique to help develop the next generation of aerospace engineers. (Photo Bombardier Commercial Aircraft)

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft is donating one of its CS100 prototypes to the École Nationale d’Aérotechnique, an affiliated school of Cégep Édouard-Montpetit, the largest college in Québec. ÉNA accommodates up to 1,300 students annually as well as several hundred technicians and offers four programmes – three in French, one in English – in aeronautical technology. It is a leader of technical training in aerospace knowledge in North America and is recognised by Transport Canada.

The CS100, C-GWXJ (c/n 50003) FTV3, was built in 2014 and became the third flight test vehicle following its maiden flight on March 3 of that year. It accumulated approximately 1,400 flight hours during which it was used mainly for avionics and electrical trials as well as for community noise testing. The aircraft is currently in storage at the Bombardier Flight Test Centre in Wichita, Kansas following the completion of its flight test duties. It will join ÉNA’s existing fleet of 37 aircraft – 26 aeroplanes and 11 helicopters – at the college’s Saint-Hubert facility shortly.

Robert Dewar, vice president, C Series Aircraft Program, remarked: “Bombardier is very proud to invest in the development of highly skilled workers for the Montréal aerospace cluster by increasing the educational value of ÉNA’s technical training activities. This donation will contribute to the development of broader sets of skills by allowing students to manipulate the most advanced technology in commercial aviation, and we hope that it will help to spark their interests in aerospace even further.”