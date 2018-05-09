Double Delight for Bombardier

Photo: Ethiopian Airlines is one of two African carriers to place orders for Bombardier Q400 turboprops. (Photo Bombardier)

Canadian OEM Bombardier has won orders from two different African customers for Dash 8-Q400 turboprops.

African Aero Trading has signed for six examples on behalf of the consortium launching Air Connection Express in Angola. The new carrier will use the Q400s on domestic services as a regional feeder airline for TAAG Angola Airlines.

“We are delighted to have reached this milestone with Bombardier,” remarked Alcinda Pereira, Representative, Founding Committee, Air Connection Express.

“With its industry-leading reliability, outstanding economics and performance capabilities, the Q400 will be instrumental in driving economic growth in Angola. As we look at starting operations, we are confident that the nation of Angola will benefit tremendously from the consortium. Selecting the leading turboprop in Africa will enable us to better serve communities across the country with modern passenger comfort and improved connectivity.”

Based on the list price of the Q400 aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately $198m.

The second contract is a follow-up order from Ethiopian Airlines for ten more Q400s, worth approximately $332m. The African carrier has also added purchase rights for five additional examples.

“The Bombardier turboprops continue to deliver unmatched performance to our operators, and we are proud that the flag carrier of Ethiopia is once again recognising its tremendous value by increasing its fleet of Q400 aircraft,” said Fred Cromer, president, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The market trend for high-performing and larger turboprops is intensifying, and this fifth reorder is a great example of the Q400 turboprop success story and the value it creates for clients around the world.”