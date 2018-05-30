Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

First ANA A380 Rolled Out of Assembly Hall

Published: May 30th, 2018

Photo: The first A380 for ANA was rolled out off the final assembly hall in Toulouse on May 25. (Photo Airbus)

 

All Nippon Airways’ (ANA) first Airbus A380 has completed airframe assembly and has made its debut in Toulouse.  With the distinctive ANA logo on its vertical tail, the aircraft (c/n 262) was moved to an outdoor station on May 25 where structural completion, engine installation and cockpit furnishing will be undertaken.  This will be followed by  testing of the electrical and hydraulic systems as well as air conditioning before it is passed onto the flight test department for ground trials ahead of its maiden flight later this year.

ANA Holdings placed a firm order for three A380s on January 29, 2016, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engines, and will become the first Japanese airline to operate the super jumbo.  The type will be introduced on the carrier’s Tokyo-Honolulu service from spring 2019.

