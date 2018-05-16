Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Home News JAL to Add Low-Cost Long-Haul Unit

JAL to Add Low-Cost Long-Haul Unit

Published: May 16th, 2018

Photo: Japan Airlines will use a pair of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners for its as-yet unnamed new low-cost long-haul carrier. (Photo Boeing)

 

Japan Airlines (JAL) is establishing a low-cost long-haul carrier at Tokyo/Narita, which is due to start operations before the 2020 summer Olympic Games being held in the Japanese capital.

The as-yet unnamed airline will initially use a pair of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s on services within Asia as well as to Europe and the Americas.  The move follows a previous announcement by rival ANA Holdings that it was merging its two budget brands – Vanilla Air and Peach – into a single entity ahead of launching medium-haul services, also in 2020.

JAL hopes the move, part of the company’s 2017-2020 Medium Term Management Plan, will capitalise on the growing demand for long-haul low-cost services in Asia as well as boosting outbound passenger growth which has been stagnating in recent years.

The carrier also made it clear that its new long-haul unit would complement the domestic and regional international services of its joint venture with Qantas, Jetstar Japan in which it owns an equal 47.1% stake with the Australian flag carrier, with Century Tokyo Corporation and Mitsubishi holding the remaining share.

