Legal Challenge Hampers Island Helicopters Launch

Photo: Island Helicopters operated its first charter service between Land's End and the Isles of Scilly on May 21. (ISSG)

Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG) has pressed ahead with an initial helicopter service between Land’s End, Cornwall and St Mary’s on the Isles of Scilly, despite being embroiled in a legal dispute with local authorities. The firm, which already maintains sea and fixed-wing air links from the mainland, unveiled plans to fly up to eight times daily under the Island Helicopters brand using a ten-seat AgustaWestland AW169 operated by Gloucester-based Specialist Aviation Services from May 21 (see Airliner World, April 2018).

The first service was, however, operated on a charter basis after the Council of the Isles of Scilly moved to suspend the new scheduled connection just three days before it was due to start, amid environmental concerns.

A press release issued by the council on May 18 said: “As the competent authority, we must undertake a Habitat Regulations Assessment (HRA). We are committed to resolving these issues as quickly as possible and hope that we can work constructively together to do so.”

Explaining its last-minute move, the council said the delay “was caused by the short amount of notice given to us by the operator. The formal request of intention to operate a helicopter service was only received by the council on April 3, 2018. We responded promptly on April 6 setting out further information and consultation that would be required before we could assess whether the new scheduled service could commence.”

The authority added that ISSG had “responded quickly” on all safety and operational matters “and has received clearance in this regard from both the airport and the CAA”. It noted, however, that the firm had “contested the need for any formal environmental consents and therefore did not provide adequate information relating to environmental matters. The council consequently sought legal advice, which came through on May 16 confirming the need to carry out an HRA.”

Responding to the action, ISSG chairman Andrew May told local press “it was disappointing at the 11th hour to have a challenge from the Isles of Scilly Council but we’ve worked through that and the way we’ve done it is that today’s flights will be a charter.” May added he “anticipated and very much hoped” the council’s Stop Notice would be lifted imminently and that scheduled flights would continue as planned.