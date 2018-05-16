Maiden TAP A330neo Flies

Photo: The first A330neo for launch operator TAP Air Portugal has conducted its maiden flight. (Photo Airbus)

The first Airbus A330neo for launch customer TAP Air Portugal conducted its maiden flight on May 15. The jet, F-WWKM (c/n 1819, tbr CS-TUA), was airborne from Toulouse for 4hrs 32mins. It is the first aircraft fitted with the Airspace cabin by Airbus and will be used to validate cabin systems and installations such as air conditioning and the crew rest areas. It is equipped with a small quantity of flight test instrumentation. Airbus already has two A330neo prototypes engaged in the type’s certification process.

The Airspace cabin concept includes overhead bins with an updated design which Airbus claims improves carry-on stowage capacity by approximately 66%; illumination using light-emitting diode (LED) technology; along with upgrades to such cabin items as magazine racks, ventilation grilles and window bezels.

TAP has ordered ten A330neos and will operate a similar number on lease.