More 777s for Swiss

Photo: Swiss International Air Lines has signed a deal for two more Boeing 777-300ERs. (Photo Swiss International Air Lines)

Swiss International Air Lines has ordered two further Boeing 777-300ERs in a deal valued in excess of $600m. The two jets are due to enter service in early 2020 and will be used to expand the carrier’s route network. Swiss says the addition of the aircraft will create more than 300 jobs across flight crew, cabin crew and engineering.

Swiss currently operates 10 777-300ERs and says a decision will be made within the next 12 months on which routes the new jets will be used.

“I’m delighted that our sustained profitability allows us to make a further investment in our fleet for continuing organic growth,” said Swiss CEO Thomas Klühr. “That should not, however, blind us to the fact that Zurich Airport will reach its capacity limit in the next few years and will therefore be unable to accommodate forecast growth.”

When the two new aircraft are delivered, Swiss’ long-haul fleet will comprise 12 777-300ERs, five Airbus A340-300s and 14 A330-300s.