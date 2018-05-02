Ethiopian Grows Q400 Fleet

Photo: Ethiopian Airlines has signed for 10 more Dash 8-Q400s. (Photo Bombardier)

Ethiopian Airlines has signed a firm order for ten more Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 turboprops, valued at approximately $332m. The African carrier has also taken purchase rights for five additional examples.

“The Bombardier turboprops continue to deliver unmatched performance to our operators, and we are proud that the flag carrier of Ethiopia is once again recognising its tremendous value by increasing its fleet of Q400 aircraft,” said Fred Cromer, president, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The market trend for high-performing and larger turboprops is intensifying, and this fifth reorder is a great example of the Q400 turboprop success story and the value it creates for clients around the world.”