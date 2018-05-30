Newcastle Thinks Big

Photo: (Photo Newcastle Airport)

Newcastle International Airport (NIA) has set out a bold expansion strategy that could see it almost double its passenger throughput over the next two decades.

The northern England facility revealed on May 10 that its new Masterplan 2035 “will ensure there is a framework in place to enable the airport to grow in the years to 2035 in a way that benefits the people of the northeast in a sustainable manner.”

The strategy, which is based upon a “high forecast growth scenario”, also introduces mechanisms to ensure the facility can continue to deliver improved connectivity “to ensure passengers don’t need to travel to airports outside of the region” – including the ability to handle up to 9.4m travellers by 2035, up from the current 5.35m.

The masterplan also provides details of a potential 2,300ft (700m) runway extension at the eastern end of the existing airfield.

Such growth is expected to generate almost 9,000 new jobs in the region and increase the airport’s economic contribution to more than £2bn per year.

NIA CEO Nick Jones remarked: “Newcastle International has gone from strength to strength in recent years and we’ve set out a clear plan of action to continue to grow our airport to ensure it can compete in the global economy.

“In the years to come, the connectivity provided by the airport will be even more important, and that’s why this plan seeks to safeguard for the future of not just the airport but the whole region.”

The proposals are now subject to public consultation – expected to run until September 13 – after which a final, updated strategy will be adopted.