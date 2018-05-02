Rega Welcomes Maiden Challenger 650

Photo: Rega has taken delivery of its first Bombardier Challenger 650, HB-JWA (c/n 6092). (Photo Rega)

Repatriation specialist Swiss Air-Rescue Rega has taken delivery of its first Bombardier Challenger 650, HB-JWA (c/n 6092). The jet is the first of three the Zürich-based company ordered to replace its trio of Challenger 604 aircraft that have been in service with the non-profit organisation for 16 years, longer than any other aircraft in its history.

“Bombardier’s Challenger aircraft have more than proved their ability to carry out critical missions over the years,” said Ernst Kohler, CEO and chairman of the management board of Rega. “With these three new, high-performing air ambulances we are ensuring that Rega can continue to provide reliable and professional assistance to patients all over the world throughout the next 15 years.”

The Challenger 650 has been specially outfitted with a custom-made interior, featuring intensive care units. A project team comprising Rega pilots, medics and engineers, in collaboration with external specialists, has spent the last four years designing the new cabin fit-out.

Swiss Air-Rescue Rega carries out air-rescue operations in Switzerland with a fleet of 17 rescue helicopters and repatriates patients from abroad with three ambulance jets. It acquired its first Challenger in 1982 and has operated the type ever since.

David Coleal, president, Bombardier Business Aircraft, said: “It is incredibly rewarding for us that Bombardier jets help save so many lives while in service with Rega, and we are thrilled that they will continue to do so for many years to come.

“The Challenger 650 aircraft is an ideal air ambulance vehicle, with the reliability needed when emergencies arise and a smooth ride that is essential when delivering in-flight medical care.”

The maiden Challenger 650 was handed over to Rega on April 9 during a ceremony in Peterborough, Canada. It arrived at the company’s Zürich base on April 17.