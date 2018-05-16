Second MC-21 Joins Flight Test Programme

Photo: The second MC-21-300 prototype takes to the air for the first time from the Irkutsk Aviation Plant on May 12. (Photo Irkut Corporation)

Irkut Corporation, part of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation, has successfully conducted the maiden flight of the second MC-21-300 prototype.

The aircraft, 73053 (c/n 0003), took off from the Irkutsk Aviation Plant on May 12 and completed a 1hr 17min flight, during which it reached 3,000m (9,843ft) and a speed of 400km/h (216kts). It was flown by company test pilots Vasily Sevastyanov and Andrey Voropayev who performed various tasks including testing the aircraft for stability and control during various wing configurations as well as retracting and extending the jet’s undercarriage. This latest success for the programme comes almost 12 months after the type’s first flight.

Denis Manturoy, acting minister of industry and trade for the Russian Federation, remarked: “The flight of the second aircraft will ensure flight certification testing is completed on time.” He continued saying that there were now three airframes in the programme, two flying and a third being used for static testing at the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI) at Zhukovsky, near Moscow. The Irkutsk Aviation Plant is also constructing three more test aeroplanes and preparations are ongoing for serial production of the new airliner.

Meanwhile, the Aviastar-SP plant has started manufacturing fuselage panels for the first production aircraft for launch customer IrAero. For more details about the MC-21 programme see Airliner World, April 2018.