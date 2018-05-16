UltraFan Collaboration

Photo: Rolls-Royce and Airbus have signed a collaboration agreement to work on the integration of the UltraFan demonstrator engine ready for flight testing. (Photo Airbus)

Rolls-Royce and Airbus have signed a collaboration agreement to work on the integration of the UltraFan demonstrator engine to make it ready for flight testing.

The European airframe manufacturer will provide both nacelle and engine/aircraft integration architecture and supportive technology for both ground and flight testing under Rolls-Royce’s future engine programme. The integration solutions will be co-funded under Clean Sky 2, a European Union research programme focused on developing technology to reduce emissions. UltraFan is a scalable jet engine that has been designed for both narrowbody and widebody aircraft types and Rolls-Royce claims it will offer a 25% improvement in fuel burn compared to first-generation Trent engines. Flight testing will be carried out using the Derby-based powerplant manufacturer’s Boeing 747-400 testbed.

Andy Geer, Chief Engineer and Head of Programme – UltraFan, commented: “This is another step forward in our UltraFan engine journey and it is great to have Airbus’ expertise to further strengthen our ability to deliver this important development programme. We also remain very grateful to Clean Sky 2 for its continued recognition of the environmental benefits that UltraFan will bring.”

The technology development programme is also a key project for Airbus paving the way for next generation integrated propulsion systems that will be needed by airline customers towards the end of the next decade. UltraFan features a new engine core architecture and lean-burn combustion system which the manufacturer claims contributes to improved fuel burn efficiency and lower emissions, along with a carbon titanium fan blade system and composite casing all helping to reduce its weight. Rolls-Royce says the engine also introduces a geared design to deliver efficient power at high-bypass ratios.