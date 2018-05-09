VIDEO: New Thomas Cook Special Schemes Unveiled

Photo: The SENTIDO-themed jet will be based at Dusseldorf. (Photo Thomas Cook)

Leisure carrier Thomas Cook Airlines has introduced special liveries promoting two of the group’s own-brand hotels.

Airbus A321-211 G-TCDV (c/n 1972) has been given an eye-catching gold scheme promoting the latest addition to the travel giant’s hotel portfolio, Cook’s Club. The first property under the newly launched brand, will open in Hersonissos in Crete this June. The aircraft will be based at Manchester this summer.

The second aircraft, A321-211 OE-IGE (c/n 6639, tbr D-ATCD), wears a livery promoting SENTIDO Hotels & Resorts, a collection of 4- and 5-star hotels and one of Thomas Cook’s eight hotel brands. It will based at Dusseldorf Airport for the summer season.

Christoph Debus, Chief Airlines Officer, Thomas Cook Group said: “The two liveries look fantastic and we are very happy to support and promote two of the group’s own-brand hotels. In our group airline we are looking forward to a busy summer programme, flying to new long-haul destinations like Seattle and Phoenix, and Dubrovnik, Thessaloniki and Madeira to name just a few joining our growing number of short and medium haul routes.”

Below is a time-lapse video showing the application of the Cook’s Club livery.