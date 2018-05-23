Virgin Adds More Flights at Heathrow

Photo: Virgin Atlantic will use the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its Heathrow-Las Vegas service. (Photo Boeing)

Virgin Atlantic is growing its presence at Heathrow with the addition of three new services next spring.

The UK-based carrier will move its Las Vegas flight from Gatwick to Heathrow and introduce the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the route. Virgin is also adding a second daily flight to Boston, operated by an Airbus A330-300, which it says will make an additional 100,000 seats available between the two cities.

The third newcomer is the reintroduction of the airline’s seasonal service to Barbados.

“The new services have been timed to offer convenient onward connections for UK and US customers, and feature our award-winning service, a three-course meal and inflight entertainment on every flight,” Shai Weiss, chief commercial officer for Virgin Atlantic, said.

“We’re also pleased to bring back our popular seasonal service between London Heathrow and Barbados to offer even more choice for holidaymakers.”