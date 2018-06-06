A Million Times Around the Globe

Photo: Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines have clocked up their 50 millionth flying hour. (Photo Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce’s Trent 700 engine reached the significant milestone of completing the type’s 50 millionth flying hour – that equates to flying around the world more than one million times.

The achievement occurred on June 1 while 380 Trent 700s (powering Airbus A330s) were in flight across the globe. The event was witnessed by a team of Rolls-Royce engineers who were watching data being delivered to the company’s Airline Aircraft Availability Centre in Derby, UK. They use data analytics to monitor the health of all Roll-Royce engines across the world, 24 hours a day.

The 700 was the first member of the Trent engine family to enter commercial service in 1995, and today there are more than 1,600 powerplants in service, representing 36% of all the Rolls-Royce engines installed on the global widebody fleet.

Dominic Horwood, director, customers and services – civil aerospace, commented: “The Trent 700 is an iconic engine. As the first of the Trent engines it set an extraordinary precedent that helped refine the company’s role in the civil aerospace sector and we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone.”

Rolls-Royce is preparing to use the experience gained from developing and operating the Trent 700 in its latest variant, the 68-72,000lb thrust Trent 7000, the exclusive powerplant for the A330neo, that will enter service later this year.