Airbus A330neo Final Testing

Photo: The first A330-900 production aircraft has been painted in launch operator TAP Air Portugal’s colours for its worldwide tour to demonstrate the aircraft’s readiness for airline operations. (Photo Airbus)

The Airbus A330neo, the company’s latest widebody airliner, is embarking on a worldwide tour to demonstrate its readiness for airliner operations.

This is the final stage of the aircraft’s certification and will see the aircraft visiting 15 cities in five continents on route proving trials that will also test its extended-range twin-engine operational performance standards (ETOPS) credentials, its ability to land at diversion airports, as well as testing airport handling services.

The trials, which started on June 18, will accumulate more than 150 flight test hours over the three trips using the first A330-900 production aircraft, F-WWKM (c/n 1819), which is flying in the livery of launch customer TAP Air Portugal. Certification is expected to be granted later this summer.