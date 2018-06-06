ATR Goes Big in Japan

Photo: Franco-Italian manufacturer ATR has placed its first ATR 72-600 in Japan. (ATR)

ATR is celebrating the placement of its first ATR 72-600 in Japan. The 70-seat aircraft is expected to join Japan Airlines subsidiary Japan Air Commuter (JAC) before the end of the year and is a conversion from the carrier’s existing order for nine ATR 42-600s, four of which are now in service.

Commenting on the revised commitment, JAC president Hiroki Kato said: “The ATR 42-600 has clearly represented an efficient choice in our operations and its cabin comfortability has been well received by passengers. We are very satisfied with the operational versatility and results of this aircraft. With the conversion of one of our current aircraft on order into an ATR 72-600 we will now benefit from the strong commonality of both models, while further decreasing the operating costs per seat of our fleet. We strongly believe that this aircraft, which brings flexibility and efficiency especially to trunk routes with many business and sightseeing passengers, will be very useful to serve regional communities. We also appreciate the understanding and the support we got from both national and local governments to introduce the ATR 72-600.”.

ATR CEO Christian Scherer added: “The introduction of the ATR 72-600 in Japan is an illustration of the suitability of the ATR aircraft family for developing and growing new commercial opportunities at the lowest costs. For over one year, JAC has benefitted from the operational versatility and cost-efficiency of the ATR 42-600. The airline will now be able to respond even better to the increasing needs of regional connectivity across the country while remaining a reference of excellence in terms of passenger experience”.