BA Blaze Traced to Fatigue Crack

Photo: British Airways' Boeing 777-236ER G-VIIO (c/n 29320), suffered substantial damage in the incident. It was subsequently repaired and returned to service in March 2016.

Investigators have traced an engine failure suffered by a British Airways Boeing 777 in Las Vegas in 2015 to a fatigue crack in its GE Aviation GE90 powerplant. The aircraft, G-VIIO (c/n 29320), had commenced its take-off roll from McCarran International Airport bound for London/Gatwick when it experienced an uncontained failure of its port engine.

In its report issued on June 20, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said a crack had been discovered in the high-pressure compressor (HPC) stage 8-10 spool. This, in turn, had caused the main fuel supply line to detach from the fuel pump, spraying fuel into the engine and resulting in a fire.

The NTSB said the crack, which had occurred in an area not currently required by the FAA or the manufacturer to be inspected, had most likely formed after around 6,000 cycles, barely one fifth of the 29,800 cycles predicted by GE for such an issue (the powerplant in question had accumulated 11,459 cycles at the time of the incident). The manufacturer has since implemented inspection procedures designed to detect such cracks.

The authority was also critical of the crew’s actions during the evacuation. Detailing the timeline, the NTSB said the captain aborted the take-off around two seconds after hearing a “bang”, bringing the aircraft to a halt on the runway before commanding an evacuation of the 157 passengers and 13 crew via the starboard emergency slides. “Thus, the captain made a timely decision to reject the take-off and performed the manoeuvre in accordance with company training and procedures,” the report explained. It noted, however, that the unaffected starboard engine continued to run for 43 second after the evacuation order, resulting in two emergency slides being blown out of position by the jet blast, rendering them unusable.

The authority added that the captain did not use the quick reference handbook to read and perform checklist items – it was only when a third pilot in the cockpit noticed instruments indicating the right engine was still running, that the powerplant was shut down.

“Because the captain did not follow standard procedures, his call for the evacuation checklist and the shutdown of the right engine were delayed,” the NTSB report said.

Although only two of the aircraft’s eight door exits were used, the passengers and crew were able to evacuate before smoke and fire surrounded the fuselage.