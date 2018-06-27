Brexit Warning from Airbus

Photo: Airbus warns that leaving the single market and customs union without a transition deal would lead to severe disruption and force it to reconsider its future in the UK, where it directly employs more than 14,000 people. (Photo Key-Barry Woods-Turner)

Airbus has warned that “severe negative consequences” of Brexit may force it to pull out of the UK, following concerns among businesses that there’s still no clear indication of how trading conditions will be when the UK leaves the European Union next March.

Tom Williams, chief operating officer of Airbus’s commercial aircraft division, told the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme: “We’ve come to the point where we have to make serious decisions. We can’t continue with the current vacuum in terms of clarity… and come to a point where we have to make serious decisions.”

A Brexit risk assessment published by the manufacturer warns that leaving the single market and customs union without a transition deal would lead to severe disruption and force it to reconsider its future in the UK, where it directly employs more than 14,000 people across 25 sites in the UK and supports a further 110,000 jobs in the wider supply chain.

Downing Street has downplayed the concerns, insisting Britain will get a “good deal” that would negate the need for the company to relocate. But some ministers have been more emphatic, International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox saying Airbus should be “making the case” against a “no deal Brexit in Europe – not just to the UK”, while Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said “threats” from businesses were “completely inappropriate”.