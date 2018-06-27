Cobalt Looks East

Photo: The new agreement strengthens Cobalt Air's presence in the Middle East and extends its reach east beyond Abu Dhabi to more than 100 Etihad-operated routes (Photo Cobalt Air)

Cypriot carrier Cobalt Air has signed an interline agreement with Etihad Airways. The tie-up, announced on June 7, strengthens the Larnaca-based airline’s presence in the Middle East and extends its reach east beyond Abu Dhabi to more than 100 Etihad-operated routes

Cobalt Air’s CCO Paul Simmons commented: “Cobalt is less than two years old and to be adopted as an interline partner by Etihad Airways, one of the biggest and most prestigious carriers in the world, is a major recognition for us. We are delighted to start this exciting new relationship and offer Cyprus people more convenient connections beyond Abu Dhabi. We anticipate great demand year-round from the UAE for our beautiful island and this new connection with Etihad opens the market up even more. UAE-originating passengers can also fly onwards from Larnaca on our growing network.”

The partnership with Etihad is the latest development for Cobalt, which continues to invest heavily in its product and offering. The carrier, which joined IATA at the end of last year, has recently introduced the wireless Bluebox Wow IFE, which streams content to personal devices, on all of its aircraft and has rolled out a new business class product – featuring spacious four-abreast seating set at a 40in (101.6cm) pitch – across its fleet.