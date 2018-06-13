First US-built A321neo Delivered

Photo: Taking off on a pre-delivery test flight is the first US-produced A321neo that was handed over to Hawaiian Airlines on June 11. (Photo Airbus)

Hawaiian Airlines has taken delivery of its first US-produced Airbus A321neo. The jet, N212HA (c/n 8129), was handed over to the carrier on June 11, and is also the first new engine option aircraft to be completed at Airbus’ US manufacturing facility in Mobile, Alabama.

Jon Snook, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Hawaiian, remarked: “We are honoured to accept the delivery of the first US-built A321neo. It is the ideal aeroplane for us to share our Hawaiian hospitality with more guests as we grow our western US network as well as providing greater access to our entire island chain.”

Hawaiian currently offers daily non-stop A321neo flights from Portland, Oregon and Long Beach, California to Honolulu. The carrier will receive a total of 18 A321neos through to 2020, with additional routes being announced later between the US West Coast and the Hawaiian Islands.