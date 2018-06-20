Fourth A320 Family Production Line added in Hamburg

Airbus has inaugurated the fourth A320 Family production line at its Finkenwerder, Hamburg facility.
Making extensive use of digital technologies and a more flexible industrial set-up, the new line is a key element in the ramping up of single-aisle production to 60 aircraft per month by the middle of next year.
Guillaume Faury, president Airbus Commercial Aircraft, commented: “With these innovative technologies we are building aircraft more efficiently which is a key enabler for higher production rates.”
The improved manufacturing process is enhanced using two seven-axis robots for automatic drilling. These robots, the manufacturer says, will drill almost 80% of all holes on the upper sections of the fuselage with a greater accuracy than those drilled by a human, and this will ensure a consistent level of production quality. The company says many of these technologies and processes will be transferred to other production lines worldwide.
Airbus has also opened a larger and modernised delivery centre, which it says facilitates a better delivery process as well as increased hospitality services.