Fourth A320 Family Production Line added in Hamburg

Photo: Airbus’ newly-inaugurated A320 Family production line is its fourth in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo Airbus)

Airbus has inaugurated the fourth A320 Family production line at its Finkenwerder, Hamburg facility.

Making extensive use of digital technologies and a more flexible industrial set-up, the new line is a key element in the ramping up of single-aisle production to 60 aircraft per month by the middle of next year.

Guillaume Faury, president Airbus Commercial Aircraft, commented: “With these innovative technologies we are building aircraft more efficiently which is a key enabler for higher production rates.”

The improved manufacturing process is enhanced using two seven-axis robots for automatic drilling. These robots, the manufacturer says, will drill almost 80% of all holes on the upper sections of the fuselage with a greater accuracy than those drilled by a human, and this will ensure a consistent level of production quality. The company says many of these technologies and processes will be transferred to other production lines worldwide.

Airbus has also opened a larger and modernised delivery centre, which it says facilitates a better delivery process as well as increased hospitality services.