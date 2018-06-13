Gatwick Plans Billion Pound Investment

Gatwick Airport has announced a further five-year capital investment plan with £1.11bn to be spent on supporting airline growth as well as enhancing the airport experience for passengers.
Unveiling the strategy, which will bring total investment to more the £3bn since the airport’s ownership changed hands in December 2009, CEO Stewart Wingate said the spend will run up to 2023, with £266m planned for 2018/19 as Gatwick continues to explore how it can make best use of all its existing infrastructure.
With the planned growth of long-haul operations at Gatwick, the airport is confidently predicting passenger numbers will increase to nearly 53 million by 2023, up from 45.6m in 2017. A series of wide-ranging projects have been identified across the airport, some which will be started this year. These include:
- Pier 6 Western Extension – this will include enabling work on Pier 5 to handle Airbus A380 aircraft, so the extension can take place. The work will also include widening and reconfiguring a taxiway to accommodate the 261ft 8in ft (79.75m) wingspan of the A380.
- A new domestic arrivals facility and baggage reclaim in South Terminal
- A new mezzanine level extension in the North Terminal departure lounge to accommodate new restaurants.
- Completion of the road system and taxiway entrance to the new Boeing aircraft hangar to connect it to the airfield.
Stewart Wingate commented: “By committing to spend another £1.1bn, Gatwick can continue to grow sustainably, attract new airlines and offer more global connections. Our continued growth and ability to attract new long-haul carriers is vital to the health of the UK economy, particularly in a post-Brexit world. Looking beyond this capital investment programme, we welcome the Government’s support for airports making best use of their existing runways and we will plan for our longer-term future by developing a Masterplan later this year.”