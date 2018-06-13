Gatwick Plans Billion Pound Investment

Photo: Artist’s impression of Gatwick’s Pier 6 shows the proposed new extension to the west of the pier, more than doubling its size compared to today. (Photo Gatwick Airport)

Gatwick Airport has announced a further five-year capital investment plan with £1.11bn to be spent on supporting airline growth as well as enhancing the airport experience for passengers.

Unveiling the strategy, which will bring total investment to more the £3bn since the airport’s ownership changed hands in December 2009, CEO Stewart Wingate said the spend will run up to 2023, with £266m planned for 2018/19 as Gatwick continues to explore how it can make best use of all its existing infrastructure.

With the planned growth of long-haul operations at Gatwick, the airport is confidently predicting passenger numbers will increase to nearly 53 million by 2023, up from 45.6m in 2017. A series of wide-ranging projects have been identified across the airport, some which will be started this year. These include:

Pier 6 Western Extension – this will include enabling work on Pier 5 to handle Airbus A380 aircraft, so the extension can take place. The work will also include widening and reconfiguring a taxiway to accommodate the 261ft 8in ft (79.75m) wingspan of the A380.

A new domestic arrivals facility and baggage reclaim in South Terminal

A new mezzanine level extension in the North Terminal departure lounge to accommodate new restaurants.

Completion of the road system and taxiway entrance to the new Boeing aircraft hangar to connect it to the airfield.

Stewart Wingate commented: “By committing to spend another £1.1bn, Gatwick can continue to grow sustainably, attract new airlines and offer more global connections. Our continued growth and ability to attract new long-haul carriers is vital to the health of the UK economy, particularly in a post-Brexit world. Looking beyond this capital investment programme, we welcome the Government’s support for airports making best use of their existing runways and we will plan for our longer-term future by developing a Masterplan later this year.”