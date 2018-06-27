Green Light for Heathrow Expansion

Photo: Heathrow's expansion plans were MPs from across supported overwhelmingly by MPs across the political parties. (Photo Heathrow Airport)

Heathrow Airport has moved a step closer towards approval of a third runway after the UK government formally backed the London hub’s expansion plans. Voting on June 25, MPs from across the political parties overwhelmingly supported the Airports National Policy Statement by 415 votes to 119, a majority of 296. The move ends decades of political debate on one of the UK’s most pressing infrastructure issues and paves the way for the airport to submit an application for development consent for the project.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “Parliament has ended 50 years of debate by deciding that Heathrow expansion will go ahead. This vote will see us deliver more jobs, create a lasting legacy of skills for future generations and guarantee expansion is delivered responsibly. We are grateful that MPs have made the right choice for Britain and today we start work to create the best-connected hub airport in the world.”

The vote came barely three weeks after Prime Minister Theresa May signed off on the £14bn plan to expand the airport, before putting it to her full Cabinet for approval. Earlier, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling reported to the House of Commons: “I am laying before Parliament our final proposal for an Airports National Policy Statement which signals our commitment to securing global connectivity, creating tens of thousands of local jobs and apprenticeships, and boosting our economy for future generations by expanding Heathrow Airport.”

Reaction to the vote has, unsurprisingly, been split between those supporting expansion and those opposed to it. Virgin Atlantic CEO Craig Kreeger said Heathrow “is the right choice for expansion and [we] applaud this landmark decision,” and trade body The Airport Operators Association along with other airports across the UK were similarly in favour.

Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, remarked: “The message from business to Parliament couldn’t be simpler: no more delays, no more excuses on Heathrow expansion. A green light for Heathrow’s third runway will show international investors, our trading partners and our competitors that the United Kingdom is serious about being at the heart of the global economy.”

The development does face further obstacles though. Those opposing expansion include high-profile MPs such as the former transport minister Justine Greening, shadow chancellor John McDonnell, leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable and foreign secretary Boris Johnson, all of whom claim the costly project will be an environmental and social disaster.

One of the main stumbling blocks may yet be the prospect of a full judicial review, while several local councils have confirmed they are planning to take legal action.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan added that although he considered the vote to be the “wrong decision” for Londoners, it did not represent the end of the fight. “I’m joining the legal action brought by local authorities in opposition to Heathrow expansion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Heathrow is set to embark on a second public consultation before submitting a development consent order application, kick-starting a process that is expected to take 18 months. If approval is granted, construction could begin in 2021 ahead of the new runway opening in 2026.