LOT Launches to LCY

Photo: Artists impression of a LOT Polish Airlines Embraer 190 flying over the city of London. The carrier is launching services from London City Airport to Warsaw in January 2019. (Photo LOT Polish Airlines)

LOT Polish Airlines has revealed that its 100th network connection will be to London City Airport (LCY).

Starting on January 7, 2019, the Polish carrier will fly directly from Warsaw to LCY up to twice a day. LOT will acquire four 106-seat E-190s to operate the new service. These will be flown under lease agreements from Nordic Aviation Capital and will bring its E-Jet fleet to 34 aircraft by the end of this year.

Adrian Kubicki, the airline’s director of corporate communications, commented: “LOT has a long history of operating into London/Heathrow and now we are opening a new chapter by adding two daily flights into London City. This new connection will be appreciated by our customers, especially those from central and eastern Europe.”