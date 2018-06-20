More Interest in Norwegian

Photo: Lufthansa has been in talks with Norwegian regarding a potential deal for the low-cost carrier. (Photo Norwegian)

Lufthansa CEO, Carsten Spohr has revealed that the German flag carrier has been “in contact” with low-cost airline, Norwegian.

However, he cautioned that any potential deal would depend on price, the strategic advantages such an opportunity could provide and most importantly the approvals by the various competition authorities. The Norwegian company’s shares increased by more than 10% on the news, reviving hopes that it would be taken over by a larger airline group.

Norwegian said it had received expressions of interest from several parties and these ranged from acquisition of its shares, through to a full takeover, as well as various forms of partnerships – all of which it believes show “the attractiveness of our business”.

In April International Airlines Group (IAG) acquired a 4.6% stake in Norwegian and said it was ready to discuss the possibility of a full takeover. Since then the low-fare carrier has rejected two IAG bids.