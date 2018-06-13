More Trent Troubles

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: June 13th, 2018

Photo: Rolls-Royce has identified further durability issues affecting the intermediate pressure compressor (IPC) on its Trent engines. (Photo Rolls-Royce)

 

Rolls-Royce has revealed that durability issues affecting in-service Trent 1000s may be more widespread than first thought.  The British manufacturer had earlier this year identified problems affecting the Intermediate Pressure Compressor (IPC) in Package C engines but confirmed that a wide-ranging engineering analysis of the powerplant had uncovered similar issues “on a small number of high life Package B engines.”

Rolls-Royce has agreed with the relevant regulatory authorities and Boeing to carry out one-off inspections across the Trent 1000 Package B fleet, which currently spans 166 examples. It added: “These inspections will be supported by an EASA Airworthiness Directive which will be published in the coming days, and as a result we anticipate there will be a limited impact on customer operations to enable this programme of one-off inspections to take place.  Engines will be inspected on-wing using existing techniques.

“We are committed to eliminating this Intermediate Pressure Compressor durability issue from the Trent 1000 fleet and we have already successfully run a redesigned Package C IPC in a development engine.  As a precautionary measure we have also launched a redesign of the relevant part in the Package B engine as well as in the Trent 1000 TEN engine, where, although currently a young fleet, we have not seen any examples of reduced IPC durability.”

Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce, President – Civil Aerospace, remarked: “We are working closely with our customers to minimise any operational impact of these inspections and we deeply appreciate their continued co-operation.  We remain absolutely committed to eliminating this issue from the Trent 1000 fleet.”

