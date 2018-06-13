More Trent Troubles

Photo: Rolls-Royce has identified further durability issues affecting the intermediate pressure compressor (IPC) on its Trent engines. (Photo Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce has revealed that durability issues affecting in-service Trent 1000s may be more widespread than first thought. The British manufacturer had earlier this year identified problems affecting the Intermediate Pressure Compressor (IPC) in Package C engines but confirmed that a wide-ranging engineering analysis of the powerplant had uncovered similar issues “on a small number of high life Package B engines.”

Rolls-Royce has agreed with the relevant regulatory authorities and Boeing to carry out one-off inspections across the Trent 1000 Package B fleet, which currently spans 166 examples. It added: “These inspections will be supported by an EASA Airworthiness Directive which will be published in the coming days, and as a result we anticipate there will be a limited impact on customer operations to enable this programme of one-off inspections to take place. Engines will be inspected on-wing using existing techniques.

“We are committed to eliminating this Intermediate Pressure Compressor durability issue from the Trent 1000 fleet and we have already successfully run a redesigned Package C IPC in a development engine. As a precautionary measure we have also launched a redesign of the relevant part in the Package B engine as well as in the Trent 1000 TEN engine, where, although currently a young fleet, we have not seen any examples of reduced IPC durability.”

Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce, President – Civil Aerospace, remarked: “We are working closely with our customers to minimise any operational impact of these inspections and we deeply appreciate their continued co-operation. We remain absolutely committed to eliminating this issue from the Trent 1000 fleet.”