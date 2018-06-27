Paris Upgrade for Etihad

Photo: Etihad's twice-daily Abu Dhabi-Paris/Charles de Gaulle connection will become an all-Airbus A380 service later this year. (Photo Etihad Airways)

Etihad Airways has revealed its Abu Dhabi-Paris route will become an all-Airbus A380 service later this year. The UAE-based carrier confirmed plans to upgrade the second of its two daily rotations to the French capital from the current Boeing 777-300ER from October 1.

Etihad’s CEO Peter Baumgartner said: “Paris has always been a very special destination on the Etihad network and the number of visitors from France to Abu Dhabi, and vice versa has continued to show significant growth. The route has never been more in demand.

“We have seized the opportunity to place our flagship A380 on our second daily flight, following the great reception the aircraft has received from our guests, and to ensure we offer product consistency on the route. This will also allow us to significantly increase the number of leisure and premium seats available, providing more options for those wanting to travel point-to-point between Abu Dhabi and Paris, two capitals now also united by Louvre museums, or to connect via our Abu Dhabi hub to points all over the Middle East, Asia and Australia.”